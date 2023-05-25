'Not seen in town before' – brands attracted as Telford Centre sees resurgence

Telford Centre

Glynn Morrow, manager at the Telford Centre, said he had seen positive signs of recovery as centres such as his fight back after Covid forced closures.

Telford Centre has been boosted by a revamped Frasers and the forthcoming arrival of Flip Out.

Other exciting plans lie in wait and Mr Morrow said: "We have had a great start to the year, certainly in terms of trading.

"Footfall is increasing and we are seeing some sales' performances in excess of 2019. That's a great position to be in given everything that happened with the pandemic. We are going from strength to strength."

Among new additions set to arrive is Billy the Bums, which offers signature cocktails and food.

Mr Morrow added: "We have some new F&B (Food and Beverage) tenants who will be joining us soon next to TGIs, so that will complete that run down there.

"The management team are working really hard and we haven't got a great deal of remaining units.

"We are currently at about 94 per cent let which is a really positive position to be in.

"There will be additional announcements coming up in the next few months of new brands to Telford – never seen in the town before – and stores that will be opening as well.

"We have had some exciting ones of late such as Lids, which is a great store and concept. They have shown there's clearly a market for what they do."

He added: "While online shopping was particularly strong through the pandemic, I do feel there's a drive to get back out to visit bricks and mortar stores, not just shopping on the internet