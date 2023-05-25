Cleobury Mortimer feels like home for new head brewer from Argentina

Tino Draghi, the new head brewer at Hobsons Brewery

Originally from Argentina, Tino Draghi has taken the reins at Hobsons Brewery in Cleobury Mortimer after building up a wealth of industry experience in Latin America.

And he plans to use some of that knowledge to create mouth-watering new flavours as he helps the brewery hop to new heights.

Tino has already designed his first recipe at Hobsons, having crafted a special beer to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Aptly titled Sovereign, this 4.6 per cent alcohol by volume extra special bitter was a well-balanced amber ale with a delicious mix of malt and hop flavours. It was lapped up in pubs across Shropshire and the surrounding counties.

As Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina is 6,883-and-bit miles from rural Cleobury Mortimer, his arrival in the UK deserves some explanation.

Tino said: “When I first came to the UK, I took a job in the busy city of London, however, having been at Hobsons for a month, it has confirmed that living in the countryside is the lifestyle for me.

"Where I grew up in Argentina, we were surrounded by farmland, so being here already feels like home."

He added: "One of the things that first drew me to Hobsons was its stance on sustainability.

"Brewing in the most carbon-conscious way possible has always been a top priority for me, so finding a brand that aligns so closely with your own values makes this new adventure that much more exciting.”

Tino has more than 10 years of experience in the industry and has worked for notable brands such as BrewDog and Twickenham Ales.

In his new role, Tino will oversee production, including recipe development, brewing, and quality control.

He will work closely with his talented team of brewers to ensure that each beer produced meets the same high standards upon which Hobsons has built its reputation for the past three decades.

Having spent time diligently mastering his craft in countries such as Brazil, Panama and Bolivia, his passion for traditional brewing now sees him rooted in the Shropshire countryside — working with high-quality local ingredients to brew some of the area's most reputable ales.

All of Hobsons beers are brewed using local ingredients with a backbone of sustainable technologies, including an onsite wind turbine that generates one-third of the electricity needed to create each bottle of beer.

Tino continued: “I am really looking forward to learning from my colleagues and their masterful grasp of traditional ales — whilst also bringing some international influence I have picked up over the years.

"I think this combination could produce some really exciting beers in the next few months, so keep your eyes peeled!”

Nick Davis, founder of Hobsons Brewery, said: “Tino has been with us for about a month and has already hit the ground running.

"He has a sense of creativity which is already rubbing off on the rest of the team.

"We recently turned 30 years old at Hobsons and as proud of the past as we are, it's important we look to the future and ensure our beers are current and on trend. I think Tino will be a crucial ingredient in this process.”

Now available in cask and bottles, Hobsons has officially launched Dirty Gertie, a 5.5 per cent IPA to mark its 30th anniversary.

Made with British Target and Harlequin hops, the beer plays on the classic bingo call for the number 30 and in light of this, Hobsons is giving customers the opportunity to win a range of prizes such as tickets to its 30th birthday party, or the opportunity to become a brewer and work alongside Tino for the day.

