Call for Shropshire firms to enter first King’s Awards

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner

The launch events will be hosted by the Shropshire Lieutenancy, at Origins at Shrewsbury College, on June 9, and at Telford College on June 16, both from 8am-10am.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, the King’s representative in the county, said: “As the first enterprise awards of the King’s reign, this year’s recipients will carve out their own little bit of history.

“We have some fabulous and innovative businesses in this county and I hope many of them will apply. The launch events are intended to inspire companies to enter and to give owners and managers the confidence to put together an application. The awards raise the profile of businesses and the whole county alike, and I look forward to seeing many of you take part.”

Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner and staff at Stallion AI

Previous award winners I2R and Protolabs will be speaking about the experience at the Telford & Wrekin launch and Stallion AI and Jesmonite will speak at the event in Shrewsbury.

Mrs Turner added: “These are the most prestigious awards available to UK businesses and are designed to recognise and encourage outstanding achievements in innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

“As well as being allowed to use the award logo on your marketing materials for five years, award winners receive an official certificate and crystal trophy and an invitation to a royal reception.

“Many thanks to both Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council for their support with the launch events, as well as our two brilliant colleges, of course!”