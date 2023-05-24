Asda extends popular £1 kids cafe meal deal over half term

Asda is extending its Kids Cafe Meal Deal

In April, the retailer refreshed the kids cafe menu with more nutritionally balanced offers, including new vegan and healthy meal options.

It served more than 115,000 meals in the two-week Easter holiday period.

The supermarket launched the offer for kids under 16 to enjoy a hot meal in any of their 205 cafes in June 2022 and has now served 1.6 million meals to kids from its cafes nationwide. The deal stands apart from other retailers as it comes with no hidden extras such as a minimum adult spend.

The kids menu has a variety of offers including two new hot meals recently introduced – penne pasta with meatballs and a vegan hidden veg pasta meal. The existing hot meals on the menu remain such as fish fingers but will have the option of swapping out chips with a salad or peas.

In addition children will receive a free piece of fruit such as and apple, pear or banana when purchasing the hot kids £1 meal deal.

As an alternative to a hot meal, Asda cafes also offer a £1 cold pick and mix selection that includes a sandwich, drink and piece of fruit, the menu includes new treats such as a jelly pot with whole fruit pieces or a jelly squeeze pouch as an alternative to a pack of crisps.