Shropshire County Show at West Midlands Showground

It’s the first time the family-run business has sponsored the event but company bosses are relishing their involvement and hope the relationship will continue in the future.

SPH Plant Ltd is based in Horsehay, Telford, and has many years experience in providing solutions to the drainage, transport and construction industries. It has a large fleet of vehicles - some of which will be on display at the Shropshire County Show - and operates a 24/7 on-call service.

Shropshire County Show is organised by the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society and will take place at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Joanne Sidaway, of SPH Plant Ltd, said: “We are delighted to be a show partner at this year’s Shropshire County Show. It is one of the biggest events in and around Shropshire and we are excited to be supporting it.

“It is our first time sponsoring the show - it just made sense for us to be part of such a big local event, and we hope it is a relationship that will continue over the coming years. We are proud to be a part of the successful Shropshire business community and like the idea of keeping things local.

“We have a great team of staff working for us and will be happy to chat with people on the day about what we do and the services we provide… or just come along and say hello, we would love to see you.

“The day also provides us with the opportunity to do some fundraising for Hope House Children’s Hospice – a charity we support as a company and one which is very important to us.

“We have quite a large pitch at the showground and will be bringing along a few of our specialist pieces of plant including one of our Long Reach Diggers and Trac Jetter – which may hold a few surprises!

“We also have a mobile shop from where we supply various local businesses with PPE, workwear and so on, and we will be taking that along on show day as well. It will be fully stocked should anyone wish to make a purchase.”

Ian Bebbington, West Midlands Agricultural Society Chief Executive, said: “Shropshire County Show is now only days away and everything is ready for what promises to be another amazing event.

“We are grateful to SPH Plant Ltd for its support as one of our show partners and it is sponsorship of this sort that helps us to put on the high quality show that people have come to expect from us.”

The show features main arena attractions, including death-defying motorcycle stunts, live music, an impressive entry of livestock classes, a youth zone area and a flypast, weather permitting, of a Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster from the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

There will also be a wide variety of trade stands available to view on the day.