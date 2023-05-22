Simeon joins team at Market Drayton solicitors

Louise with Simeon

Onions & Davies have welcome Family Law solicitor Simeon Bowen-Fanstone to its staff.

Louise Martin, Head of Family, said: “I have had the pleasure of working with Simeon and I am truly thrilled that he has agreed to join and grow our family team at Onions & Davies Solicitors.

"Simeon’s approach is one which combines an excellent knowledge of family law alongside a sense of practicability.

"Simeon demonstrates an excellent rapport with clients by offering them real solutions. He provides a safe pair of hands in which clients can place their sensitive family law issues.”

Onions and Davies are linked to the Armed Forces via the Armed Forces Covenant Scheme and the practice was awarded Employer Recognition Gold Status in 2022.

The company raised £1,600 for Severn Hospice last year.

Throughout 2023, Onions & Davies are raising funds for Staffordshire charity, Dougie Mac.