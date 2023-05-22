Property developers secure 13 acres for warehouse unit at Telford site

Commercial property developer Morris Property has announced the acquisition of 13.8 acres at Hortonwood 45 in Telford.

An artist impression of the planned design
The move marks the 23rd commercial development undertaken by the Shropshire-based family-run property group in the Telford and Wrekin borough, including the two Morris-owned and built developments, Access442 and Paragon Point.

The Hortonwood 45 site, acquired through agents, Andrew Dixon, already has planning consent for a single 140,000 sq ft Distribution Warehouse unit and, with funding secured, construction will start mid-August 2023 with completion targeted for September 2024.

The unit will be constructed to a Breeam ‘Very Good’ Rating and will benefit from 11m eaves (to underside of haunch), 50kn/m² floor loadings, single storey integral offices totalling 4,995 ft² and will feature 4 Dock Levellers and 3 Level Access loading doors.

Head of Development at Morris Property, Liz Lowe said: “Sustainability sits at the forefront of our design for the unit ensuring occupiers operational costs are kept to a minimum, fulfilling many of the ESG ratings used in measuring the sustainability and social impact of the building.

“We have incorporated an upgraded roof structure to accommodate PV panels and a 1MVA power supply if required. In addition, there will be parking for 193 cars including 20 EV charging points.”

“Working with the vendor’s agent, we are delighted to secure this site and ensure that we have the funding in place for our construction team to be on site in mid-August 2023," she added.

"We are confident that this new build opportunity will appeal to many occupiers with its excellent road links to the M54 just 4 miles away.” L

Andrew Dixon, from Andrew Dixon & Company said: “It was a pleasure to work with a substantial local company, and we are pleased to be involved in such an exciting project that will provide further local investment and prosperity.”

