Shropshire shifting even more to home cooking, says business

Andrew Bowcott, of oven cleaning business Ovenu Telford South, says his experience is broadly in line with the British Retail Consortium figures which highlighted that fewer visits to restaurants during March.

Andrew said: “I’ve not witnessed any marked fall off in enquiries because using your oven is viewed as a good way of saving money.

“People are reining in their spending by visiting restaurants less frequently, and eating out is now something reserved for special occasions. Despite the cost of living increases, my clients recognise that using their oven more is cost effective and keeping it clean and well maintained improves its efficiency and helps extend its lifespan.”

A survey by Barclays found that half of consumers questioned are cutting back on eating out – with restaurant spending falling by 5.1 per cent in March and grocery spending increasing by 7.1 percent.

The figures support the experience of Ovenu Telford South that householders are continuing to reduce their discretionary spend and are focusing any spare cash on the home.

Andrew added: “I’ve already seen the shift towards a ‘make do and mend’ attitude, with an increasing willingness to buy second hand or to delay replacing their cooker with a new one.”

“A thorough professional clean can transform an oven to near showroom condition and helps reduce the number of appliances ending up as scrap, which is also beneficial to the environment.