Investment in new-look Frasers shows 'growing appeal' of Telford Centre

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished:

The new-look Frasers store is set to open in the Telford Centre this Friday.

The Telford Centre

It is one of a number of House of Fraser stores to be rebranded and a tweet from the Telford Centre said: "The countdown down is on!

"Our brand new Frasers store opens on Friday. Shop brands such as Dior, Hugo Boss, Barbour, and many more!"

Telford Centre manager Glynn Morrow said: “The 80,000 sq ft store is home to some of the world’s most iconic sporting, luxury and retail brands across fashion, beauty and accessories including Good American and True Religion, and firm favourites All Saints, Barbour, Boss, and French Connection.

"The confidence and investment that continues to be made by major brands such as Fraser reflects our growing appeal and continued out-performance in the region.”

A further tweet from the Telford Centre said: "To celebrate the launch of the Frasers store opening this Friday, we are giving you a chance to win a £250 shopping spree in the new store."

To find out more, visit the Telford Centre's Facebook page

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

