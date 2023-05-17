Families invited to toddle down to Tiny Town in Newport for a day of role-play

The team at Tiny Town Newport

From astronauts, to police officers, supermarket shoppers to hairdressers, children can be whoever they want to be at Tiny Town play centre.

The centre has opened on the second floor of Newport's market building, in The Old Ballroom, with the help of a £10,000 start-up grant from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Children and families enjoyed a day of role play at the new Tiny Town centre in Newport

Run by Emily Brown and her husband Leighton, the play centre provides a calm environment where children are free to roam, role play and make sense of the world we live in.

The miniature town comprises of themed areas, such as a supermarket, police station, space centre and hospital, that children can explore – and dress-up in their professional outfits.

Former teacher Emily said: "We opened for the first time on Friday and its been in the making for a year really, trying to find the right venue. I used to teach, but wanted to find something else in which I could still work with children.

"It's a role-play location, so the children can step into the real world and interact with the other children. We have got a vets, a butchers and a space station.

"They have little outfits which come with come with each building. On Friday we had an astronaut who was mixing cement.

"We were fully booked on Friday all throughout the day and this is the first session where it's more chilled, its been really well received and the community are really pleased something is here in Newport."

While there are lots of role-play centres around the UK, Emily said it was her wish to bring one closer to home and has spent the last year finding the right space to accommodate it.

"It's a really lovely space, it's the old ballroom on 1A, The Old Ballroom, in Newport, so it's spacious and it has big windows with lots of light coming in," Emily added.

"The children love it and we have a cafe too where the parents can grab a cuppa and they can sit down and unwind and watch their children or join in if they like."

Tiny Town Newport is open seven days a week from 9.30am to 11am; 11.30am to 1pm and 1.30pm to 3pm.

They are open for exclusive party bookings which can be booked in advance via the website.