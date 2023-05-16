Notification Settings

Telford company formerly known as Peter Andre Fan Club calls in the liquidators

By David Tooley

A Telford company formerly known as the Peter Andre Fan Club has called in the liquidators.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.
Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Now known as PJA Promotions Limited of Tweedale Industrial Estate, Madeley, the company decided to call it a day at a meeting in Sheffield last month.

Records presented to Companies House by the liquidators said the company owed the taxman more than £262,290 including more than £25,000 in VAT. It is recorded as having one employee and the director's name is recorded as Peter James Andrea.

Before being renamed, PJA Promotions was called the Peter Andre Fan Club Limited between September 26, 1996 and December 3, 2004.

Attempts have been made to contact entertainer Peter Andre's management company but there has been no response to date.

The liquidation of the company is being handed by a firm called Begbies Traynor.

In a statement a company spokesman said: "Unfortunately, they are unable to comment on this case."

The company PJA Promotions Limited held a general meeting in Sheffield, on April 20, 2023 and the following resolutions were duly passed: "That the company be wound up voluntarily."

Joanne Louise Hammond and Kris Anthony Wigfield of Begbies Traynor were appointed joint liquidators of the company for the purpose of the voluntary winding-up.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

