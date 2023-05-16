Shropshire business provides backing for Oakengates Carnival

Stuart Danks

DMOS People, a recruitment business, has agreed to sponsor the event and music stage of the much-loved free community event on Saturday, June 10.

The carnival is being organised by the valued partnership between Shropshire Festivals and Oakengates Town Council.

Stuart Danks, Director of DMOS People, said, “We are very proud to be backing a local event, with community spirit at the heart of it. At a time when money is tight for many people, it’s fantastic that there’s a free family day out, where we can all celebrate together.

“The Oakengates and Telford area has become an increasingly important part of our business, whether it’s working with Telford businesses, finding new temporary workers, or headhunting new candidates – so we feel privileged to be able to give something back to the area.”

The day will start at 10.30am with free candy floss and games in Theatre Square and light entertainment in Market Street in readiness for the procession through the town from 11:30am with vintage vehicles, local performance groups and musicians.

This will be followed by a free family fun day at Hartshill Park from 12pm-7pm.

A previous carnival - the event is a real family affair

The focus of the event is on family fun, so lots of free children’s activities are being lined up, including circus performers, face painting, alpacas, a climbing wall, a gaming van, nerf wars, sports, arts and crafts, space hoppers, a helter-skelter slide, a rodeo bull, bungee run and lots more inflatables.

The bandstand will host more family fun with Exotic Zoo, balloon modelling, and Diddi Dance. The main music stage will be warmed up by some local performing arts groups, before local bands The Indigo Machine, The Manhattans, Hot Rox, and The Bartells take to the stage.

There will also be street food, bars, and stalls from local businesses.

Councillor Stephen Reynolds, Mayor of Oakengates, said, “We are hugely grateful for the sponsorship from DMOS People which supports us in welcoming this cherished event back. We want to give your family a brilliant day out, so all activities for children will be free, we’re sure they will have a fantastic afternoon!”