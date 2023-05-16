Nathan Blissett, founder of Dwello Mortgages, with his non-executive team Mike Rose, Simon Lloydbottom, Manuel Heinke and Oliver Wadlow.

Ex-Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle striker Nathan Blissett has started Dwello Mortgages and will be supported by a team of experienced non-executives including Mike Rose, Simon Lloydbottom, Manuel Heinke and Oliver Wadlow, who all bring a wealth of business knowledge and expertise to the table.

Nathan, Founder and Principal Mortgage Adviser at Dwello Mortgages, can also count Telford, Torquay United and Kidderminster Harriers among his clubs after following in his uncle’s footsteps – former England and Watford star Luther.

Dwello Mortgages has ambitious plans to expand across the country but have chosen Telford as their headquarters based in St James’ House on Central Park.

Nathan said: “The mortgage market is confusing and ever-changing for people who are busy and often then bury their heads.

"They are often scaremongered and then make the wrong decisions or no decision.

“Dwello is here to be that trusted guide in personal finance. We will ensure the process is easy to understand and smooth for our clients and most importantly we will get the best mortgage deal for them.

“As a team we aren’t afraid of long hours, hard work and challenging the market. Every day literally is a new day in the mortgage world.

“We all live in Shropshire and surrounding areas, with many of the team working on national and international projects in the finance industry, so Telford was the obvious choice to launch and base our HQ here on our home turf.”

Nathan, who has joined Shropshire Chamber of Commerce to support, collaborate and learn from fellow business owners, said it was an exciting time for the borough due to the commercial and residential developments across Telford.

“Telford has a fantastic and dynamic business community and an ever-growing population," he said.

“Our offering means we can really help and guide people locally with mortgages; right at a time when some will need it most.

“Telford is very close to my heart as I’ve lived in the region a long time and I know how passionate and welcoming the community are through my connection with football in the county,” he added.