Market Drayton wedding hairstylist Carly shines at UK awards

Carly with Jake Quickenden

Carly Cartwright, from Market Drayton, set up her own business as a wedding hair stylist ten years ago after being made redundant from her role at Santander Bank.

She has since built up her reputation and client base through social media and word of mouth and last month was crowned number one in the West Midlands in the Best Bridal Individual Hair category at the UK HBAs.

She also won bronze in the national section, receiving her awards from singer and reality tv star Jake Quickenden at the event, held at the Eastside rooms, in Birmingham.

Proud Carly said: "It was always a hobby of mine, doing hair for friends.

"I had done a few weddings while I was working at the bank so it was something I'd always loved.

"When I was made redundant, I thought I'd put all my effort into doing it, promoting myself on Facebook. People just seemed to love it and it blew up.

"It was a massive change of career. My mum, Jayne, was a hairdresser so it was always kind of there in the background but I didn't fancy it as a career because I was good at maths at school and I went to university and down the banking route.

"I always had this passion to be creative, though, and so it's been a natural progression and it's been great.

"It was unbelievable to win the award," she added. "I was in shock and I was just thrilled.

"When I was made redundant, it was a blow but, as they say, when one door closes, another opens.

"I now get to see all these beautiful wedding venues. It's an amazing job and I love it.

"I am glad I took the step. I had support from my husband, Simon,who did extra hours at work to help me build up my business.

"It was hard to begin with but it works out in the end and hopefully it can inspire others.

"There are a lot of crafters out there, with a passion, and if you have self belief, you can be successful at anything.

"You just need to give it your all, give 100 per cent, be hard working, don't let clients down and you can achieve your dreams in business."