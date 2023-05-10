Sales down for Luceco

Luceco is based in Telford

Telford-based Luceco, which also supplies wiring accessories, electric vehicle chargers and portable power products, said revenue was five per cent down at £48 million for the three months to the end of March.

It said the current activity levels across the group were in line with expectations.

The group has significant facilities available for future investment both organically and through mergers and acquisitions.

Chief executive John Hornby said Luceco was encouraged that itsr business performance is beginning to gain momentum.