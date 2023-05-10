Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sales down for Luceco

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

LED lighting group Luceco saw sales fall in the first quarter of its financial year.

Luceco is based in Telford
Luceco is based in Telford

Telford-based Luceco, which also supplies wiring accessories, electric vehicle chargers and portable power products, said revenue was five per cent down at £48 million for the three months to the end of March.

It said the current activity levels across the group were in line with expectations.

The group has significant facilities available for future investment both organically and through mergers and acquisitions.

Chief executive John Hornby said Luceco was encouraged that itsr business performance is beginning to gain momentum.

"We are optimistic for the remainder of 2023, whilst maintaining an element of caution recognising that macroeconomic conditions remain difficult to judge. We are excited by a number of product developments which provide us with medium and long-term opportunities to grow the business."

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News