Stonehouse Brewery extends support for cricket club

Shane Parr, Director of Stonehouse Brewery at The Stonehouse Oval, Morda Road

Stonehouse Brewery will support Oswestry Cricket Club for an incredible 14th season, a relationship which has flourished from a supplier only deal to a full sponsorship agreement which saw the club's ground become 'The Stonehouse Oval, Morda Road'.

Paul Baker, secretary of Oswestry Cricket Club, said: “I remember thee early days when our order was maybe just a couple of barrels a week, and how even with that level of order, Shane and his team would come to the rescue when we ran out late on a Friday or Saturday night during a function.

"The level of service that Stonehouse gave us was as good as the quality of their products, and Station Bitter is still a firm favourite amongst our members and visitors."