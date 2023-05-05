Notification Settings

Stonehouse Brewery extends support for cricket club

By Matthew PanterOswestryBusinessPublished:

A Shropshire cricket club has been boosted by news of an extended sponsorship deal.

Shane Parr, Director of Stonehouse Brewery at The Stonehouse Oval, Morda Road
Stonehouse Brewery will support Oswestry Cricket Club for an incredible 14th season, a relationship which has flourished from a supplier only deal to a full sponsorship agreement which saw the club's ground become 'The Stonehouse Oval, Morda Road'.

Paul Baker, secretary of Oswestry Cricket Club, said: “I remember thee early days when our order was maybe just a couple of barrels a week, and how even with that level of order, Shane and his team would come to the rescue when we ran out late on a Friday or Saturday night during a function.

"The level of service that Stonehouse gave us was as good as the quality of their products, and Station Bitter is still a firm favourite amongst our members and visitors."

Shane Parr, Director of Stonehouse Brewery Ltd, said: “We’ve always valued our relationship with the club and when they approached us about full sponsorship, we didn’t hesitate."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

