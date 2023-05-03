Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New homes at Telford development launched for rental this month

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished:

A brand-new development of purpose built detached and semi-detached family homes will be launched for rental later this month.

Assembly Park
Assembly Park

Packaged Living is releasing the first phase of two, three and four-bedroom, energy efficient homes at Assembly Park, in Dothill, Telford.

The development is on the former site of Charlton School and is a collection of 195 homes.

Features such as air source heat pumps (ASHP) will help to minimise resident’s heating bills while there is an onsite playpark and Dothill Nature Reserve is close by for families and pets to enjoy the countryside.

Jonathon Ivory, Chief Investment Officer at Packaged Living, said: “We are delighted to launch Assembly Park.

"When Charlton School relocated, we were pleased to be able to acquire the brownfield site with a view to delivering much needed, high quality new homes in the area.

“The development links into the ongoing regeneration and future housing strategy for Telford & Wrekin Council and we are offering residents more sustainable and energy efficient properties which goes some way to alleviate the worries of cost of living and also supports the transition to a lower carbon world.

“We look forward to launching a stunning new three-bedroom show house on site, where residents can view the specification and options available through our easy rental programme."

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Property
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News