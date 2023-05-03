New homes at Telford development launched for rental this month

Assembly Park

Packaged Living is releasing the first phase of two, three and four-bedroom, energy efficient homes at Assembly Park, in Dothill, Telford.

The development is on the former site of Charlton School and is a collection of 195 homes.

Features such as air source heat pumps (ASHP) will help to minimise resident’s heating bills while there is an onsite playpark and Dothill Nature Reserve is close by for families and pets to enjoy the countryside.

Jonathon Ivory, Chief Investment Officer at Packaged Living, said: “We are delighted to launch Assembly Park.

"When Charlton School relocated, we were pleased to be able to acquire the brownfield site with a view to delivering much needed, high quality new homes in the area.

“The development links into the ongoing regeneration and future housing strategy for Telford & Wrekin Council and we are offering residents more sustainable and energy efficient properties which goes some way to alleviate the worries of cost of living and also supports the transition to a lower carbon world.