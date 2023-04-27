Titan House

The two lettings at Titan House, totalling 16,580 sq ft, mean that there is now only one floor remaining – now fully refurbished with a Grade A specification and an EPC rating of B.

REI has invested more than £1 million to refurbish the building, giving Titan House, on Euston Park, superior energy credentials to other commercial buildings in the locality. The work supported a number of jobs in the local economy in Telford.

Spa Medica has taken the 8,290 sq ft first floor on a ten-year lease. The Bolton-based business is one of the leading providers of NHS eye patient services and in 2018 became the largest NHS cataract surgery provider in the UK.

The third floor of 8,290 sq ft has been taken by Bohomoon on a five-year lease. Founded in 2014, Bohomoon was established to provide affordable jewellery and has now grown to offer over 1,000 products.

The news follows the completion in March 2023 of a comprehensive Category A refurbishment programme to the first, second and third floors, including extensive cosmetic improvements to the WCs, common area, reception, external approach and car park.

Jack Sears, asset manager at REI, said: “We are delighted to welcome Spa Medica and Bohomoon on board.