Hobsons unveils new bingo-themed beer to mark 30th anniversary

The 30th anniversary beer

Hobsons Brewery, in Cleobury Mortimer, has officially launched ‘Dirty Gertie’, a 5.5 per cent IPA made with British Target and Harlequin® hops that plays on the classic bingo call for the number 30, in light of its recent business milestone.

Founder Nick Davis said: “This is one of the most significant brews we have ever done at Hobsons, as each sip reminds us just how far we have come over the years.

"We wanted to create a beer that got people talking and after each member of the team threw their creative name ideas into a trademark Hobsons bowler hat, we unanimously decided on Dirty Gertie and couldn't be happier with it.

"We have created a really refreshing IPA using locally sourced ingredients and we're confident that our customers will love it just as much as we do — especially if they are lucky enough to win one of the prizes on offer."

Dirty Gertie is available in cask and bottle, and can be found at select retailers across Shropshire and the surrounding area, whilst already proving a popular choice behind the bar of local pubs.

Founders Nick and Jim Davis

In line with the bingo theme, Hobsons is giving customers the opportunity to win a range of prizes such as tickets to its 30th birthday party, or the opportunity to become a brewer for the day.

With each label having a different sequence of numbers, a handful of lucky customers will find the combination of 3, 4, 14, 23, 25, 30 , 55 and 66 on their bottle, entitling them to a prize — which can be claimed by sending photo evidence to Hobsons via email or social media.

Mr Davis said: “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we look back with pride on the many years of hard work, innovation, and creativity that have gone into making our brewery the success that it is today.

"We have crafted Dirty Gertie to be enjoyed by all, whether it is on cask or in bottle, and we hope that it will be popular in pubs, bars, and homes across the county and beyond.

"At Hobsons, we believe that great beer is more than just a drink, it is a celebration of creativity and of community. With Dirty Gertie, we raise a glass not only to our own success, but to the success of all those who have supported us throughout the years. We look forward to the next 30 years of brewing, and all the exciting beers to come!”

The numbers on the winning bottles of Dirty Gertie each hold a unique meaning, with number 30 representing Hobsons’ 30th birthday, 55 representing its abv of 5.5% and number 14 in light of its DY14 postcode and proud Shropshire roots.

Number 25 refers to Nick’s birthday being the 25th March, 66 represents the initial 660 cases of Dirty Gertie being released, and 3 is for the amount of containers the beers available in: cask, bottle and keg. Finally, 23 is for the year of its release and number 4 represents the month of April within which the beer launched.