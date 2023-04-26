Telford specialist breaks new ground with first ever sodium-ion battery packs

Mark Thompson with the new battery packs

AceOn has produced ground-breaking 12 and 43volt sodium-ion packs – thought to be the first of their kind in the country – as the company continues to pioneer new battery technologies.

Managing director Mark Thompson said the development of the packs marked a huge milestone for the expanding company, which has its headquarters in Telford and recently opened new offices in Solihull.

“Sodium-ion batteries are what everybody is talking about at the moment as the next big development in battery technology, and our new packs put us firmly at the forefront of their development and demonstrate the truly innovative work we are doing.

“As far as I am aware we are the first developer to have UK-developed sodium-ion battery packs in our hands. The fact that we are collaborating with a UK supply chain and developing and building the packs in the UK ourselves, is vitally important for the country.

“This is the future and we want to see the UK leading the world in developing it and bringing it to market. It represents a real step-change in battery chemistry and offers huge opportunities across a range of industries and applications.”

The wide availability of sodium compared to the metals required in more conventional lithium-ion cells creates the opportunity for wider and cheaper battery manufacture – helping to meet demand for greater production rates required for energy storage systems that will support a transition to renewable power.

Mr Thompson said the sodium-ion packs would be on show powering an inverter system at the Renewable Energy Workshop and Mobile Solar Power Energy Storage System Demonstration (REWED) at Telford Innovation Campus on May 4.