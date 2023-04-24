Picture: Ludlow Gin

Ludlow Distillery has launched Ludlow Rose Gin which was partly inspired by a visit to the gardens at King Charles' private residence at Highgrove where roses feature heavily.

Another tasty creation has also been launched by the historic Three Tuns Brewery in Bishop's Castle. Its 3.6 alcohol by volume Kingship was specially made in time for the crowning of the King.

The brewers are calling it a delicious sip for spring celebrations with its blend of mouthwatering hoppy flavours of citrus and grapefruit to form a light and fresh bitter with delicate floral notes.

Proud royalist and Master Distiller, Shaun Ward, said the limited edition Ludlow Rose Gin was inspired by the company's involvement as a sponsor for the RHS Malvern Spring Show, and a visit, a few years ago, to the gardens of Highgrove, the private home The King, where he and his husband Peter were lucky enough to be invited by the head gardener to visit the wonderful gardens.

Ludlow Distillery, the home of Ludlow Gin and Ludlow Whisky, recently opening its doors to the public in its new home at Ludlow Farmshop.

Shaun said: “Such experiences are what make life so joyful and enjoying a unique gin should be just the same – a great deal of love goes into creating each one of our own unique recipes. Handcrafting gin with love – there are so many synergies with creating and enjoying gardens.”

Roses are a key feature of the gardens at Highgrove, so sourcing the perfect rose petals to inspire the distillation process at Ludlow Distillery has been key.

This premium handcrafted gin is available for pre-order now and will be shipped from April 27, just in time for a long weekend of celebrations.

Shaun and his team have now opened the doors to Ludlow Distillery and tours open to the public in the coming weeks.