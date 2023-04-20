Telford industrial site sold for undisclosed fee

The site has been sold

The 96,031 sq ft building, set on a four-acre plot on Halesfield 9, comprises four interconnecting industrial areas with two yard secure and gated service yards.

The internal eaves heights in the warehouse range from 4.6m up to 5.8m, with two mezzanines, and single-storey office and ancillary accommodation to the front of the property.

Acting on behalf of the seller, Matthew Tilt of Harris Lamb’s Telford office arranged the off-market sale, saying that despite a challenging macro-economic landscape, the transaction shows that there is still very strong demand from occupiers to own buildings.

Matthew said: “Once the purchaser became aware of the chance to acquire this property before it was openly marketed, they moved very quickly to secure it.

“The country continues to deal with financial challenges, but there remains strong demand from occupiers to own their own sites. With limited opportunities to do so, such deals tend to complete extremely quickly, as was the case with this transaction,” he said.