Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford industrial site sold for undisclosed fee

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished:

Commercial agents at Harris Lamb have sold a substantial freehold industrial site in Telford for an undisclosed sum.

The site has been sold
The site has been sold

The 96,031 sq ft building, set on a four-acre plot on Halesfield 9, comprises four interconnecting industrial areas with two yard secure and gated service yards.

The internal eaves heights in the warehouse range from 4.6m up to 5.8m, with two mezzanines, and single-storey office and ancillary accommodation to the front of the property.

Acting on behalf of the seller, Matthew Tilt of Harris Lamb’s Telford office arranged the off-market sale, saying that despite a challenging macro-economic landscape, the transaction shows that there is still very strong demand from occupiers to own buildings.

Matthew said: “Once the purchaser became aware of the chance to acquire this property before it was openly marketed, they moved very quickly to secure it.

“The country continues to deal with financial challenges, but there remains strong demand from occupiers to own their own sites. With limited opportunities to do so, such deals tend to complete extremely quickly, as was the case with this transaction,” he said.

Halesfield 9 is located a little over a mile from Telford town centre and five miles from the M54, providing convenient access links to the wider UK motorway network.

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News