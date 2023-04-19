Profits rise for car dealerships group

Bill Berman, chief executive of Pendragon, said: "I am delighted to report a very strong performance in the first quarter, which builds on the momentum we generated last year from the progress with our strategic and operational initiatives.

"We continued to trade strongly in UK motor, across both new and used markets, and our performance shows the benefits of the strategy we have been pursuing in recent years. It is really encouraging to see all of the group's divisions in growth, particularly when considering the ongoing challenges in the external operating environment. We are seeing improving signs in the production and supply of new cars and we are focused on continuing to deliver for our customers and original equipment manufacturing partners in the months ahead."