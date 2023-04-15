Timber firm wants to expand with new 'pod' factory and workshop

The Lowfield Timber Frames site, including the new 30,000sq ft factory (on the right side of the picture).

Lowfield Timber, based at Marton on the Shropshire and Mid Wales border, wants extend its existing premises.

An application submitted to council planners asks for consent to build a new ‘pod factory’ and a workshop building.

The application, submitted by SJR Group, which owns Lowfield Timber, says the expansion would create a number of new jobs at the site. A decision on the proposal will be made at a later date.

Council officials are also set to be asked to decide on plans to repair a Grade II listed cockpit.

The building, at Red House Farm in Lydbury North, requires work to strengthen the structure, and ultimately avoid the need for it to be demolished.

The cockpit, which dates back to the mid 17th Century, was used for the sport of cock-fighting – which was banned in 1849.

The proposals asks permission carry out repairs to the cockpit, including the insertion of a steel frame to give additional structural integrity to the historic building, along with repairs to brickwork and the timber roof structure.

Elsewhere, planning permission is being requested to take down and replace a wall that is at risk of collapse.

The application is for The Garn at Newcastle, near Craven Arms, and asks for consent to take down the external wall, and rebuild it with existing stone.

Meanwhile, Severn Trent Water is applying for permission to for change of use of a greenfield site for a new sewage treatment works.

The plant would be based on land north of Station Road in Cleobury Mortimer.

Severn Trent says the new site is needed because the current one is too small to house equipment needed for the plant to meet the forthcoming European Water Framework Directive and the anticipation of “increased flows” due to “future residential growth in Cleobury Mortimer”.