Charlton Gardens

The event takes place on Saturday, April 29 at the Charlton Gardens development in Telford, where homebuyers could benefit from £500 towards legal fees.

Charlton Gardens has 36 two, three, and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes, delivered by housebuilder Countryside.

The sales team at Bromford will be available from 11am until 4pm.

Anyone who reserves a home on or before Sunday, April 30 will be able to take advantage of £500 towards their legal fees.

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford, said: “This is a very exciting time for us here at Bromford. We’ve been looking forward to finally putting these Shared Ownership homes on the market, and we’re anticipating that they’ll be snapped up quickly.