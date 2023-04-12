Time running out to enter Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

The Shropshire chamber team promoting the awards

The event, known as the ‘Oscars’ of the local economy, looks set to be one of the biggest in its 23-year history this year with around 500 seats already reserved for the black tie ceremony.

It celebrates the stars of the Shropshire business community across 12 different categories.

The competition is free to enter, and open to all businesses with an operational base in the county of Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin – whether or not they are a Chamber member.

It includes the return of long-running categories including Company of the Year, Best New Business, and Best Small Business.

There are also new-look categories this year for Global Business recognising international trade, Commitment To People, and a return of the Business In The Community award.

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events manager, said: “There is a real appetite to celebrate success across our business community this year, and the event is on target to be the biggest yet.

“We know that Shropshire businesses are going to be facing significant challenges over the coming year, so it’s more important than ever to celebrate and recognise our success stories.”

The John Clayton Award, named after a previous Shropshire Chamber president, will also be presented to someone who is judged to have made an outstanding contribution to the local business community.

Aico of Oswestry won the coveted Company of the Year award last summer – retaining its title.

Previous Company of the Year winners include McConnel of Ludlow, Grainger & Worrall from Bridgnorth, Grocontinental of Whitchurch, Salop Leisure and Caterpillar from Shrewsbury, Pave Aways from Knockin, CJ Wildbird Foods of Upton Magna, and Telford-based businesses McPhillips, Dodd Group, Smartwater, Lyreco and Reconomy.