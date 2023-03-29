The new home for CleanCut Photography is on the first floor of Winchester House, 9 St Mary’s Street, Shrewsbury.

Towler Shaw Roberts has completed the letting of a well-appointed suite at Winchester House, 9 St Mary’s Street to Andy Carr, the owner of CleanCut Photography.

The move represents an exciting expansion for the business, with the conversion of the suite to a photography studio now set to start.

Andy said: “The location attracted me to this property as I love being near the centre of town.

"I will be installing a floating wooden floor system in the studio area with a four backdrop roller system and free standing studio lights, which will be suitable for both photography or video usage.

"I would also like the space to be available for others who wish to use it but perhaps lack equipment.

"This is an expansion for the business and I am excited to be able to offer more services, such as corporate head shots, product photography and couples/family studio photography.

"I intend to reach out to local businesses for either headshots or product photos offering a special opening rate, or if the space would be useful for them to use as a video recording area.”

The new home of CleanCut Photography extends to approximately 337 sq ft and is accessed via an entrance off St Mary’s Court.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for TSR, said: "The suite forms part of a Grade II Listed building and we are delighted to have completed a letting to CleanCut Photography.

“Andy Carr has exciting plans for the suite and we wish him continued success in his new premises.

"The property occupies a prominent position fronting St Mary’s Street in an attractive part of the town centre.”