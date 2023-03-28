The Range will be opening a new store in Telford

The British Home, Leisure and Gardens retailer is opening its store on April 7 at Telford Bridge Retail Park.

The doors will be thrown open to the public after the grand opening at 9am.

The store will provide the local area with all the Home, Leisure, and Garden offerings of the range alongside a dedicated outdoor garden centre and Iceland Food department.

A spokesperson said: "The new store has created 64 new jobs, providing a fantastic boost to the local economy, both during the renovation of the two units being occupied and now as it prepares to open.

"Customers will be able to discover all the variety and value they expect from The Range in their new 37,000+ sq-ft store, with all the departments you’d expect from home décor to cleaning essentials and kitchenware to soft furnishings."