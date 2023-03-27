Quiet Hours scheme is extended at Telford Centre

The Telford Centre

The centre already has an established Quiet Hour every Saturday morning, 9am – 10am and a new additional hour will now also take place every Tuesday from 4pm-5pm.

Quiet Hours provide a calmer time to shop for customers with additional needs.

Music and other noise and light levels on the mall and in stores are reduced, where possible, to provide a quieter environment in the centre.

Katie Broome, Marketing Manager at Telford Centre Said: ‘We work closely with Telford & Wrekin Autism Hub and after reviewing feedback, it was clear that customers would also benefit from a Quiet Hour that fitted with the after school run.

"This new Tuesday slot will provide opportunity during the week for parents to shop at a quiet time with children and young people who are affected by high sensory overload and we hope this will be as beneficial to customers as the Saturday sessions have been.’

Quiet Hours are just part of the Autism Friendly shopping experience provided at Telford Centre. Their Autism Champions are members of staff that are trained specifically to support customers with autism and are also on hand to help.

Autism Acceptance Week, which started today is led by the National Autistic Society to raise awareness and to help create a society that works for autistic people.

The Telford Autism Hub team will be at Telford Centre on Wednesday to advise and talk to customers about autism and to provide support and sign posting to organisations that can help.

The Entertainer store at Telford Centre will also be supporting Autism Acceptance Week with 10% of all profits on sales of Ready Steady Dough donated to the National Autistic Society.