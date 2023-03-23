Deal completed for property currently let to Telford roofing firm

The property at Sommerfeld Road, Telford generated a high level of interest.

The Roofing Centre, Trench Lock 3, Sommerfeld Road generated a high level of interest after being marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts.

The property, a modern trade counter, office and workshop facility, extends to 3,096 sq ft.

It's located within a total site area of 0.55 acres (0.224 hectares), which also includes a spacious secure gated open storage yard with loading and car parking facilities.

The property is let to SIG Roofing Supplies Limited, specialists in the supply and distribution of roofing products.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “This is an exciting investment opportunity and the property attracted a high level of interest.

“It eventually resulted in best and final offers being invited before we were pleased to complete a sale to an investment company.