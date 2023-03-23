Notification Settings

Deal completed for property currently let to Telford roofing firm

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished:

An investment company has snapped up a Telford commercial property which attracted best and final offers.

The property at Sommerfeld Road, Telford generated a high level of interest.
The Roofing Centre, Trench Lock 3, Sommerfeld Road generated a high level of interest after being marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts.

The property, a modern trade counter, office and workshop facility, extends to 3,096 sq ft.

It's located within a total site area of 0.55 acres (0.224 hectares), which also includes a spacious secure gated open storage yard with loading and car parking facilities.

The property is let to SIG Roofing Supplies Limited, specialists in the supply and distribution of roofing products.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “This is an exciting investment opportunity and the property attracted a high level of interest.

“It eventually resulted in best and final offers being invited before we were pleased to complete a sale to an investment company.

“It appealed to a number of potential buyers which reflects the continued strong demand for income producing properties.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

