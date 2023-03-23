Charlie takes on managerial role at Telford care home

Charlie Bradley

Charlie Bradley is the new manager at Coverage Care Services’ Lightmoor View home in Telford, after starting her career as a support worker at the company’s Innage Grange site in Bridgnorth 19 years ago.

Charlie said: “I started as a support worker then developed into care, and then to assistant manager there. I transferred here six years ago as a support to the manager and the clinical lead. I worked my way up to a deputy manager, and now I’ve taken on the manager’s post.

“I’ve always worked for Coverage Care. It’s a really good company to work for.”

Charlie, who lives in Bridgnorth with her partner and two children, is very proud of the 123-strong team she leads at Lightmoor View, which is rated Good by the Care Quality Commission.

She said: “The staff includes carers, shift leaders, support workers, kitchen, admins, night staff and nurses. They are a great team to work with. They all work really hard and they all know our residents’ needs. They all understand the residents that we’re looking after.

“We have also got a 12-bedded enablement unit for people coming out of hospital. We enable them to go back home, or on to other placements, or sometimes they do stay here.

“We have residents who come to us from hospital who are bed-bound, but by the time they have been here a couple of weeks we have managed to get them back on their feet, which is good.”

Lightmoor View is a specialist home which caters for older people with dementia. It has 75 beds in six self-contained units.

Charlie is always keen to hear from people who are interested in working at Lightmoor View, including those new to care.

She added: “We do constantly recruit. Sometimes we have applicants who have never worked in care before, but some of these applicants make the best carers.