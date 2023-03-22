Shropshire brewery celebrates more national recognition

The Three Tuns

The Three Tuns, Bishop's Castle, collected a bronze accolade in the Cask Session Dark Beer category at the SIBA National Beer Awards 2023.

Organised by the Society of Independent Brewers, SIBA is recognised as a main voice for British brewing and the awards, held last week at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre, represented the very best in the industry.

The brewery picked up the honour for its Stout, having also received a star at the Great Taste Awards.

Joshua Ferris, Commercial Director at The Three Tuns, said: "I’m thrilled that after an award-winning 2022, Stout has continued to gain recognition at this year's SIBA National Beer

Awards.

"While Stout has been a firm favourite with customers for a number of years, it is nonetheless a privilege to receive acknowledgement and awards such as these go a long way in justifying the huge investments we have made to our processes, plant and machinery in recent years."

The award marks the start of what the brewery anticipates to be an exciting 2023 with a number of special ales lined up over the coming months.