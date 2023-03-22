Huge rise in profit and sales for Ten Entertainment Group

Ten pin bowling operator Ten Entertainment has had a strong year

The company, which has 49 family entertainment centres including at Dudley, Stafford and Telford, posted pre-tax profits of £34m for the year - up from £4.4m in 2021 and £11.8m in 2019.

It said total sales stood at £126.7m, up 39.8 per cent compared to pre-pandemic in 2019.

Ten ended the year with no bank debt and more than £10m of cash as it said its strategy is focused on 'delivering high quality social entertainment to friends and families at affordable prices'.

Graham Blackwell, Chief Executive Officer, said: "2022 has built on the success of 2021 and we have taken the customer experience another step forwards.

"Our teams work tirelessly to deliver high-quality social entertainment and it is great to see those efforts rewarded by this record financial performance.

"We now have 49 centres across the UK and are in the process of building two more, with scope to continue rolling out our winning model to more customers over the coming years. Our model has broad appeal across the generations and for a wide range of customers, and our value-for-money proposition makes a visit to Tenpin an affordable treat.

"We continue to be mindful of the macro-economic climate and its effects.