Great Expectations can be a big boost for Shrewsbury

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyBusinessPublished:

The explosion in popularity of Shrewsbury for TV and film makers is proving to be a major boost for the town, according to business leaders.

Great Expectations was filmed in Shrewsbury
Great Expectations was filmed in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury BID, which has been working with Film Shropshire, the organisation set up to attract and coordinate filming in the county, says being the backdrop for TV programmes such as The Apprentice and features like Great Expectations is set to prove greatly beneficial.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We were very happy to support Film Shropshire when it was established last year and we’re looking forward to continuing our involvement for future projects in Shrewsbury.

“It’s exciting to see Shrewsbury being brought to a national audience and we’re looking forward to seeing Great Expectations when it airs on the BBC, along with the episode of The Apprentice which was filmed here.

“As well as the promotional benefits of high-profile productions, there are really positive knock-on effects from the actual filming process as well - with cast and crew members staying in hotels, and eating in town centre restaurants and so on.”

Mark Hooper, of Film Shropshire, said: "We really value welcoming Shrewsbury BID on board as a local partner, engaging with stakeholders is an important part of our business model, ensuring minimal disruption and maximising the economic benefit both during and post production.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

