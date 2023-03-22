Great Expectations can be a big boost for Shrewsbury

Great Expectations was filmed in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury BID, which has been working with Film Shropshire, the organisation set up to attract and coordinate filming in the county, says being the backdrop for TV programmes such as The Apprentice and features like Great Expectations is set to prove greatly beneficial.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We were very happy to support Film Shropshire when it was established last year and we’re looking forward to continuing our involvement for future projects in Shrewsbury.

“It’s exciting to see Shrewsbury being brought to a national audience and we’re looking forward to seeing Great Expectations when it airs on the BBC, along with the episode of The Apprentice which was filmed here.

“As well as the promotional benefits of high-profile productions, there are really positive knock-on effects from the actual filming process as well - with cast and crew members staying in hotels, and eating in town centre restaurants and so on.”