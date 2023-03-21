MP sees tourism week as opportunity to showcase delights of the county

Philip Dunne MP

This annual celebration of the tourism industry highlights its economic importance to local communities and economies.

This year’s theme is ‘Celebrating amazing experiences and amazing people’, recognising the invaluable contribution of those working in the sector to ensure visitors have unforgettable experiences and contribute to the vibrancy of local communities.

English Tourism Week is an opportunity to showcase the incredible range of experiences on offer across Shropshire, from historical landmarks to breath-taking natural landscapes.

Philip Dunne MP said: “Tourism is an essential part of our South Shropshire economy. As spring begins, this is a good time to raise awareness of what our county has to offer through English Tourism Week.

"It is a chance to celebrate our amazing experiences and amazing people and to showcase South Shropshire.

"Tourism and travel make a vital contribution to the UK economy contributing £192 billion directly and indirectly to the UK economy in 2022, supporting 4.1 million jobs across the country."

English Tourism Week provides an opportunity for individuals and businesses across the county to get involved in promoting events and activities, including online events, social media campaigns, and special promotions.

For more information on English Tourism Week and how to get involved, visit visitbritain.com/gb/en/campaigns/english-tourism-week.