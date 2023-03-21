Ludlow Distillery set to open its doors this spring

Shaun Ward

Ludlow Gin will open its highly anticipated distillery and visitor centre, offering guests a behind-the-scenes look at the Ludlow Gin and Whisky distillation process and more.

Visitors will be able to see and taste as well as creating their own unique gin in the Ludlow Gin School, while enjoying the new shop.

Founder Shaun Ward said: “I’ve always loved creating things.

"At New Year 2017, I had a dream to create a range of beautiful, hand-crafted gins, traditionally made in handmade copper stills.

"Within weeks we’d created the curiously smooth Ludlow Gin in our kitchen with a tiny still and, by September 2018, we’d officially launched at Ludlow Food Festival.

"September 2023 marks our fifth birthday and our team has grown to include Ludlow Whisky as well as Ludlow Fine Wines.

"We’re really excited to launch our new distillery at Ludlow Farmshop early next month, giving visitors the chance to discover their full range of gins, vodkas, rums, liqueurs and English single malt whiskies.

Jon Edwards, managing director of Ludlow Farmshop, “We are delighted to welcome Ludlow Distillery to our site.

"They are a business we have worked closely with for many years and feel they are the perfect fit to our destination.

"We are passionate about keeping the fantastic Ludlow food and drinks reputation alive and having the distillery on board really adds to this.

"We are focused on supporting local businesses where possible, giving Ludlow Distillery the opportunity to trade and interact with customers here is something we feel really passionate about.