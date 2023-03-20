Interior design practice completes move to new Shawbury premises

House Gecko Architectural Services Ltd is now based at Unit 4, Drayton Road, Shawbury.

House Gecko Architectural Services Ltd, founded by Leanne Millichap in 2009, has moved to Unit 4, Drayton Road in the north Shropshire village.

The company’s new home, a well-presented self-contained ground floor retail unit which extends to 392 sq ft, occupies a prominent roadside location fronting the A53.

It provides versatile accommodation and features an open plan area with a large glazed display frontage.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The premises form part of a popular shopping parade and we are pleased to have completed a letting to House Gecko Architectural Services Ltd.

"We wish Leanne Millichap every success in the company’s new property."

House Gecko Architectural Services Ltd specialise in all aspects of design from start to finish to help people achieve their dream home, maximise their investment, or transform their workspace.