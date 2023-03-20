Aldi reveals opening dates for Easter

Stores will be open until 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday.
As with previous years, stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, but will be open until 8pm on Easter Monday.
The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check details on Aldi’s website before their trip.
The supermarket also offers a Click and Collect service in over 200 stores, meaning thousands of shoppers across the UK will be able to get Aldi’s high-quality groceries online at unbeatable prices in time for Easter.