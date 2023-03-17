Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire businesses can discover ‘what makes the Chamber tick?’

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s two new membership growth executives are taking the organisation’s business support message out on the road.

Mike and Kieran
Mike and Kieran

Kieran Jones and Mike Barton are inviting non-members to attend an informal event at Telford Hotel and Golf Resort, in Sutton Heights, on Wednesday, March 29.

The event, from 6pm to 7.30pm, is aimed at giving non-members a chance to find out more about ‘what makes the Chamber tick’ in relaxed, informal surroundings.

“It’s one of the first events we’ve put together since our arrival, so we’re looking forward to meeting as wide a range of businesses as possible in a totally informal and friendly setting,” Kieran said.

“It’s a great opportunity to network with other businesses in a relaxed atmosphere, and the event is free of charge, so it’s an ideal way for companies, sole traders, SMEs, and self-employed entrepreneurs to learn more about what the Chamber has to offer.

“It will also be a good chance for Mike and I to introduce ourselves to the local business community, and we hope it’s the first of many get-togethers that we will have the chance to organise and to take part in.”

Spaces at the event are limited and need to be booked in advance. Email sales@shropshire-chamber.co.uk.

Kieran previously worked as a retained firefighter in Shropshire, and is also a former operations director at the Three Tuns Brewery in Bishop’s Castle.

“When an opportunity arose with the Chamber, I was excited at the idea of being able to support other businesses to develop, grow and be supported in such a fantastic way. I could see the impact that I could have on other small businesses in Shropshire, and I jumped at the chance of getting involved.”

Mike, a former commercial finance broker for Q Commercial Finance, said: “We’re keen to share the benefits the Chamber has available to help businesses from all sectors and of all sizes, and to see how we can support them on their journey.”

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News