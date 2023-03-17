Mike and Kieran

Kieran Jones and Mike Barton are inviting non-members to attend an informal event at Telford Hotel and Golf Resort, in Sutton Heights, on Wednesday, March 29.

The event, from 6pm to 7.30pm, is aimed at giving non-members a chance to find out more about ‘what makes the Chamber tick’ in relaxed, informal surroundings.

“It’s one of the first events we’ve put together since our arrival, so we’re looking forward to meeting as wide a range of businesses as possible in a totally informal and friendly setting,” Kieran said.

“It’s a great opportunity to network with other businesses in a relaxed atmosphere, and the event is free of charge, so it’s an ideal way for companies, sole traders, SMEs, and self-employed entrepreneurs to learn more about what the Chamber has to offer.

“It will also be a good chance for Mike and I to introduce ourselves to the local business community, and we hope it’s the first of many get-togethers that we will have the chance to organise and to take part in.”

Spaces at the event are limited and need to be booked in advance. Email sales@shropshire-chamber.co.uk.

Kieran previously worked as a retained firefighter in Shropshire, and is also a former operations director at the Three Tuns Brewery in Bishop’s Castle.

“When an opportunity arose with the Chamber, I was excited at the idea of being able to support other businesses to develop, grow and be supported in such a fantastic way. I could see the impact that I could have on other small businesses in Shropshire, and I jumped at the chance of getting involved.”