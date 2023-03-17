£2 million Shropshire holiday park and fishery welcomes first owners

Trevor and Tina Palin are presented with a signed Shrewsbury Town football shirt by Spring Lea Holiday Park and Fishery manager Alison Naughton after receiving the key to their new caravan holiday home.

Set alongside breathtaking views of the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Spring Lea Holiday Park and Fishery is owned by Salop Caravan Sites.

“We are delighted with the new, exclusive development of holiday home pitches and it’s great to be welcoming our first owners,” said Ed Glover, associate director of Salop Caravan Sites.

“It really is a stunning location not only for fishing, but as a base to explore the local area and see what Shropshire has to offer you. The area is famous for its local walks and breath-taking scenery yet is still close to Shrewsbury.”

The park’s first caravan holiday home owners are Trevor and Tina Palin who were presented with a signed Shrewsbury Town football shirt as they are both avid fans and were married at the Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium.

The park has four, well stocked, mature coarse and carp fishing pools nestled within 25 acres of open countryside. There are also 20 seasonal, hardstanding pitches for touring caravans and motorhomes.

To add to the attraction of Spring Lea Holiday Park and Fishery, an 18-hole golf course at Arscott Golf Club, the villages of Pontesbury and Minsterley and Shropshire Wildlife Trust’s historic Earl’s and Pontesford Hill reserve, with its volcanic origins, are all nearby.