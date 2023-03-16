New Shrewsbury head office for ever expanding chartered surveyors and estate agents

Roger Parry & Partners new Head Office in Shrewsbury.

Roger Parry & Partners will have a new base at Mercian House, Oxon Business Park, Shrewsbury, having previously been based at Hogstow Hall, Minsterley, for more than 40 years.

The move has enabled the rural and planning teams to consolidate and work closer together and partner Roger Parry said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new office where the Shropshire rural, planning and development teams will be based.

"Our rural and professional department has gone from strength to strength and we look forward to an exciting 2023 and many years to come.

"We have continued to grow and adapt over the past 40 years and now we are a one-stop shop for everything relating to property and land. The team has grown as our expertise has widened with a team of over thirty and five offices.”

Richard Corbett, partner, added: “Opening a new company head office is very exciting for our future growth with our existing offices in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Welshpool. This will enhance our planning, development and architectural services business for the benefit of all our current and new clients.”

The residential sales and lettings office will remain in the centre of Shrewsbury on the Welsh Bridge.

In Oswestry and Welshpool, offices offer rural, residential and professional services.