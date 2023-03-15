Notification Settings

IT equipment specialists to move to new Telford premises as part of expansion

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished:

A company which specialise in recycling IT equipment has completed the letting of a modern office suite in Telford as part of its expansion.

The new premises

Shropshire IT Recycling Ltd is to relocate to Suite 3 at Kingsland House, Stafford Court, Stafford Park 1 at the start of next month.

Extending to 950 sq ft, the first floor suite provides well-appointed and versatile accommodation, with two inter-connecting office rooms and a shared kitchen.

David Smith, a director of Shropshire IT Recycling Ltd, said: “We’ve outgrown our current office and it was time to look elsewhere.

“The offices at Stafford Park are double the size and it’s a great location to be in a business park.”

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, added: "Kingsland House is conveniently located at the popular Stafford Court on the outskirts of Telford town centre.

“It’s an established business park environment, with the suite, which also benefits from four allocated car parking spaces, forming part of a detached mixed-use building.

“We are pleased to have completed a letting to Shropshire IT Recycling Ltd and wish them well in their new premises.”

The company specialise in taking computers and other IT equipment, as well as mobile phones, no longer required by businesses, and, rather than being sent to landfill sites, they are securely repurposed and recycled.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

