Shropshire estate agent steps down from regional advice role to focus on business expansion

Russell Griffin

Russell Griffin has been at the joint helm of Samuel Wood for the last decade and was invited to become the Midlands Regional Executive on the National Association of Estate Agents (NAEA) Propertymark Board six years ago.

He has served two terms in the advisory and mentorship role for the region.

He was invited to continue in the position for a further term of three years but has taken the decision to step down to focus on growing his own Shropshire estate agency firm with its four county offices.

Russell said: “It has been a sincere pleasure to work on the Propertymark Advisory Board, I have given much of my spare time to this important role and it was a tough decision to step down, but my own business Samuel Wood has gone from strength to strength in recent years. I want to put 100 percent of my energy into supporting expansion, as together with Andrew Cadwallader (co-director), we drive our sales and lettings teams forward in conjunction with our senior management team.

“Samuel Wood is still and always will be a Propertymark member and I look forward to working together in the future.”

Propertymark CEO, Nathan Emerson, said Russell would be “sorely missed.”