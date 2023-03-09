Property seekers invited to 'part exchange' weekends in Telford and Shrewsbury

A CGI render of an Alnmouth home available at The Lilies

The weekend event will offer prospective buyers the chance to benefit from on hand estate agents and IFA’s at selected developments in Shropshire.

Keen homebuyers will also be able to take advantage of the added incentive of stamp duty paid up to £7,000 on the completion of a reservation.

The Part Exchange weekend at Castle Gardens in Telford and The Lilies in Shrewsbury will take place during opening hours on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Zoopla, in 2022 it took on average around four to six months to sell a property and, as reported by the Home Selling Expert, 31 per cent of all home sales will fall through at least once prior to completion. With Part Exchange, homebuyers can achieve speed and certainty that the open market cannot match.

Tanya Silk, Sales Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “As a leading homebuilder, we aim to make the move as easy as possible for all of our customers and our Part Exchange schemes do exactly that.

“It guarantees a sale for an existing property and cuts out the possibility of customers having to wait for months to be able to move. This means they can move into their brand new Barratt home as soon as it’s ready.”

The scheme also means that purchasers won’t have to instruct an estate agent to handle the sale of an existing home. As many agents charge selling fees of between 1% and 1.5% of the sale price of a home, avoiding such fees could save hundreds or even thousands of pounds.