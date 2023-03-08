Market Drayton charity shop up for sale at auction

Newlife

The property at 9 Cheshire Street is let to Newlife, the UK’s largest charitable provider of specialist equipment for disabled children.

Bonde Wolfe are managing the sale of the property which will have a guide price of £75,000 at a livestreamed auction.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “This is an excellent commercial investment opportunity in an attractive market town and we predict highly competitive bidding when it goes under the hammer.

“A detached two-storey retail unit, with the charity shop on the ground floor and ancillary use on the ground and first floors, it currently generates rental income of £12,000 per annum.

“The property is approximately 275 metres from the town’s Market Hall Shopping Centre and nearby occupiers include Boots, Greggs, Asda, Costa, Domino's Pizza and JD Wetherspoon.”

The property offers 2,807 sq ft of space on the ground floor and a further 452 sq ft on the first floor.

The freehold is being sold subject to the existing tenancy. The premises are let on a full repairing and insuring lease to Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children for a term of five years from May 25, 2020.

The auction is at 9am on Thursday, March 30 and will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.