Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Airline to resume flights from Birmingham

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Qatar Airways is to restart flights from Birmingham Airport this summer after a three-year absence

A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner
A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner

The airline has added more than 655 weekly flights to its summer 2023 schedule.

The flights from Birmingham to Doha were suspended in early 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daily flights using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner are planned to resume on July 10.

Qatar Airways announced seven new destinations, 11 sesumptions and 35 frequency increases at the ITB Berlin travel trade show,

Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is dedicated to enrich the global community which it serves. As the world’s best airline, we are excited to offer more ways of bringing the world together, increasing connectivity and bridging gaps within the travel industry. As we expand our fleet, network, partnerships and international presence we look forward to working together to deliver sustainable growth and a compelling future for the industry."

Eric Odone, vice-president for sales in Europe at Qatar Airways, said: “Qatar Airways is pleased to announce the resumption of flights to Birmingham Airport, further establishing our presence and partnership with the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom is a very important market to the airline, naturally through the leisure travel market, which we experienced during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, but also thanks to the strong connections with the commercial, technological and industrial industries."

Nick Barton, chief executive of Birmingham Airport, said: “We are very pleased to welcome back Qatar Airways. Connectivity from Birmingham Airport to the Middle East, and onwards via their large network, is something our customers have missed. Birmingham Airport is the global gateway to the West Midlands region, an economic powerhouse on a strong trajectory of growth, which will be further buoyed by the presence of Qatar Airways.”

Business
News
Transport
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Unfortunately the maintenance on our comments has taken longer than we anticipated. We hope to have them restored Wednesday, 8th March.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News