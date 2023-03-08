Airline to resume flights from Birmingham

A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner

The airline has added more than 655 weekly flights to its summer 2023 schedule.

The flights from Birmingham to Doha were suspended in early 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daily flights using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner are planned to resume on July 10.

Qatar Airways announced seven new destinations, 11 sesumptions and 35 frequency increases at the ITB Berlin travel trade show,

Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is dedicated to enrich the global community which it serves. As the world’s best airline, we are excited to offer more ways of bringing the world together, increasing connectivity and bridging gaps within the travel industry. As we expand our fleet, network, partnerships and international presence we look forward to working together to deliver sustainable growth and a compelling future for the industry."

Eric Odone, vice-president for sales in Europe at Qatar Airways, said: “Qatar Airways is pleased to announce the resumption of flights to Birmingham Airport, further establishing our presence and partnership with the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom is a very important market to the airline, naturally through the leisure travel market, which we experienced during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, but also thanks to the strong connections with the commercial, technological and industrial industries."