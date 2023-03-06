Shropshire brewery launching special beer to celebrate 30-year anniversary

Hobsons Brewery

Hobsons Brewery, based in Cleobury Mortimer, will be unveiling the beer next month as a special birthday treat.

Charlie Farman, marketing coordinator at Hobsons, remained tight-lipped about specific details of the new beer, but hopes the brewery’s latest creation will go down well with customers.

Speaking to The Graveyard Shift podcast, Charlie said: “We are very excited about this and want it to be special. It’s all in the works and it will be available in cask, keg and in bottles. We’ll be launching it in April and hope it sells out within weeks.

“Because it’s our birthday we’ll be doing little pop-up events throughout the year and if it goes down we’ll probably do it again at some point in the summer so it has got a bit more availability.”

As part of the brewery’s celebrations, it is also planning to hold a big party in the summer.

“We’ll be inviting our pub customers, stockists, everyone really,” Charlie added.

During her appearance on the podcast, Charlie touched on many subjects including the challenges of the pandemic on the hospitality sector, encouraging more women to work in the brewery industry and investment in green technology.