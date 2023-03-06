Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire brewery launching special beer to celebrate 30-year anniversary

By Matthew PanterCleobury MortimerBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

An award-winning Shropshire brewery is preparing to launch a special beer as it celebrates its 30th birthday this year.

Hobsons Brewery
Hobsons Brewery

Hobsons Brewery, based in Cleobury Mortimer, will be unveiling the beer next month as a special birthday treat.

Charlie Farman, marketing coordinator at Hobsons, remained tight-lipped about specific details of the new beer, but hopes the brewery’s latest creation will go down well with customers.

Speaking to The Graveyard Shift podcast, Charlie said: “We are very excited about this and want it to be special. It’s all in the works and it will be available in cask, keg and in bottles. We’ll be launching it in April and hope it sells out within weeks.

“Because it’s our birthday we’ll be doing little pop-up events throughout the year and if it goes down we’ll probably do it again at some point in the summer so it has got a bit more availability.”

As part of the brewery’s celebrations, it is also planning to hold a big party in the summer.

“We’ll be inviting our pub customers, stockists, everyone really,” Charlie added.

During her appearance on the podcast, Charlie touched on many subjects including the challenges of the pandemic on the hospitality sector, encouraging more women to work in the brewery industry and investment in green technology.

Charlie can be heard in full on The Graveyard Shift podcast on Friday.

Business
News
Cleobury Mortimer
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March at 2pm due to maintenance.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News