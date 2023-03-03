Delight at plan to give derelict Telford pub a new lease of life

The pub

Telford & Wrekin Council, which recently served an urgent works notice on the site, welcomed news that the former Beacon Hotel in Ironbridge Road, Madeley has been purchased by new owners who have plans to convert and develop the site.

The Grade II listed building, which is located on the edge of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, has been left empty for several years, causing frustration among local residents who have been eager to see it restored and cared for once again.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, the council's cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said: "The Beacon is an iconic building on the edge of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site with a rich history of its own.

"Local residents have been upset to see it left empty for several years and long to see it restored and cared for once again.

"We are excited by the news of its new ownership and look forward to seeing the former Beacon Hotel restored and once again standing proudly in the local area.”

The council is now engaging with the new owners and is confident that the urgent repairs to the building will take place shortly.

The new owners are currently drafting their proposal for the scheme.

One of the owners, Mrs Aziz, said: "We are delighted to embark on this exciting new venture as the proud owners of the former Beacon Hotel.

"This wonderful listed building has been vacant for far too long, and we are eager to restore it to its former iconic status.

"Our team is committed to making this project a priority, and we will be submitting our plans very soon.

"We cannot wait to breathe new life into this historic gem and look forward to bringing the Beacon back to its rightful place as a cherished landmark of the community."