South Shropshire event signs up local soft drinks firm as its hydration partner

Pictured from left are Storm the Castle director Harriet Dearden, marketing manager at Radnor Hills, Chris Butler, and Storm the Castle director Andy Silvey.

Storm the Castle is a popular run-bike-run event that will be returning on April 23 for its ninth year around the Ludlow and the surrounding countryside before 'storming' to a finish at Ludlow Castle.

This will be the first time the event is run by Andali Events but they have signed up a local company as its official hydration partner.

Radnor Hills is a family run, sustainably focused soft drinks manufacturer based in the wonderful Welsh rolling hills near Leominster. They have been in business for more than 30 years and have pledged to support several local events throughout the summer.

Chris Butler, marketing manager at Radnor Hills said: “Supporting the local community has always been deeply ingrained in our Radnor ethos and we are thrilled to be partnering with such a fantastic event that inspires people to get outdoors, get active and challenge themselves.

"We are excited to be joining forces with Andali Events and we love that this year there is a way for everyone to get involved! We look forward to supporting all this year’s athletes along their Storm journey from the Radnor hydration stations, and wish everyone the best of luck.”

This year will see the introduction of a brand-new short course option, featuring a 5km run, 22km bike and 2.5km run to make the event more accessible to novices, experienced amateurs, or elite athletes. There is also the opportunity for children and young people to get involved with the reintroduction of the 800m ‘Radnor Rascals Junior Storm’ for kids up to 15 years of age, who will run one lap of the castle.

Andy Silvey and Harriet Dearden, Andali Events directors, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Radnor and we are very grateful for their support. Storm The Castle and our other events are a great platform to showcase brilliant businesses from Ludlow and the local area, and we are excited that our athletes will be refreshed with Radnor products that are produced just a few miles away."

Within the grounds of the castle on the day there will be an event village from 10am to 2pm offering a range of activities including face painting and a bouncy castle.

There will also be a selection of food and drink stands including Radnor’s horse box bar which will be serving some delicious Heartsease Farm cocktails and Beefy Boys will also be serving up some of their famous burgers. The race village will be open to spectators and visitors.

Recycling bins will be placed across the course to ensure that all bottles are recycled correctly.