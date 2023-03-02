Alcohol-free beer helps Shropshire brewer to national award nominations

Pictured are Hobsons Charlie Farman (marketing coordinator) and Charlie Edwards (assistant brewing manager)

Hobsons Brewery, which is based in Cleobury Mortimer and has been brewing a range of tasty ales since 1993, has been shortlisted in two categories at the SIBA Business Awards; Business Innovation and Commercial Achievement.

A new alcohol-free beer recently released has helped the leading independent brewery secure the innovation nomination.

Nick Davis, Hobsons Brewery founder, said: "As the industry continues to prove difficult for breweries, pubs and suppliers, it’s a huge achievement to be named a finalist in the Business Innovation and Commercial Achievement categories of the SIBA Business awards.

"I am looking forward to attending BeerX in Liverpool on Wednesday March 15 to find out the results!”

The brewery has diversified since Covid caused the industry huge challenges, in particular making its cask beer trade vulnerable.

Hobsons entered the SIBA Commercial Achievement award on the basis of its commercial success selling online after Covid hit in 2020.

The brewery has also made it to the final for the SIBA Business Innovation award on the basis of its new alcohol-free beer, Free IPA, and a successful export project.

The SIBA Business Awards seek to congratulate excellence in the brewing industry across a variety of categories, from pump clip, can and bottle design, to efforts taken by brewers to make their business more sustainable, innovative or successful, as well as naming the UK’s best pubs, bars and retailers of craft beer from independent breweries.

The SIBA Business Awards 2023 will be presented on Wednesday, March 15, at BeerX UK in Liverpool by acclaimed beer author, journalist, broadcaster and consultant Pete Brown.